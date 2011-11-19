(Recasts with fresh Wenger quotes, changes dateline)

LONDON, Nov 19 - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after being quoted in a French newspaper as saying he would think about his future at the end of the season.

Quizzed on an interview in L'Equipe Magazine, the 62-year-old Frenchman said he would honour his contract and would only contemplate leaving if his side performed well below expectations.

"I am completely committed to this club, it's the club of my life and I'm completely committed to my contract," Wenger told Sky Sports after his side's 2-1 win at Norwich City which took them into sixth place after a poor start to the season.

"It was a conversation about if I did not do well enough and then I said that's the only way I would consider, if I was below what is expected at the club. On my side, i think I've always showed commitment to the club."

Wenger's future at The Emirates came under scrutiny as Arsenal suffered a torrid start to the season, including an 8-2 drubbing at Manchester United.

Despite an upturn in performances, the Frenchman appeared to suggest he could leave at the end of the season when talking to L'Equipe. "I will consider it at the end of the season. I have two years left on my contract," he was quoted as saying.

"But with me or someone else, it makes no difference. Who comes after me must have the basics to achieve success."

Wenger arrived at the club in 1996 and won the 1998, 2002 and 2004 Premier League titles.

Silverware has subsequently become elusive and he lost two leading players in Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona and Samir Nasri to Manchester City in the close season.

"We'll see in December where we can finish. It was necessary to reconstruct the squad in a climate where we were lacking confidence," he told L'Equipe. "It takes time."

