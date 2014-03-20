Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger (C) gestures after Bacary Sagna (2nd L) was hit by a ball thrown by Tottenham Hotspur's manager Tim Sherwood (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON A look at the life and career of Arsene Wenger, who will take charge of his 1,000th match as Arsenal manager at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Born on October 22, 1949 in Strasbourg, France.

EARLY CAREER

A defender by trade, Wenger started his playing career with French League third division side Mutzig and had spells at amateur clubs Mulhouse and Vauban before turning professional.

In 1974, Wenger graduated with a degree in economics from Strasbourg University.

Four years later, in 1978, Wenger made his professional debut for RC Strasbourg against AS Monaco.

A year later he won the French title with RC Strasbourg but made only three appearances for them during the season.

COACHING CAREER

In 1981, Wenger obtained a manager's diploma in Paris and was appointed as RC Strasbourg youth team coach.

Two years later he became assistant coach with Ligue 2 side AS Cannes, but he was with them for only a year before being named AS Nancy manager.

Wenger spent three seasons in charge of Ligue 1 Nancy, but the club were relegated in 1987 and he was sacked.

Undeterred, Wenger got his big break in management with AS Monaco in 1987 and the following year they went on to win the Ligue 1 title.

Wenger won the Coupe de France with AS Monaco in 1991, but, after a poor start to the season in 1994, he was sacked.

A year later he took over at Japanese team Grampus Eight and he worked wonders in his first season, being named manager of the year after guiding them out of the bottom three to finish as J League runners-up.

During his 18-month spell at Grampus Eight, Wenger won both the Emperor's Cup and Japanese Super Cup.

ARSENAL CAREER

On September 28, 1996, Wenger became manager of English Premier League club Arsenal.

In his first season as manager, Arsenal finished third in the Premier League and secured a place in the UEFA Cup.

The following season they won the Premier League, recording 10 consecutive league wins on their way to the title, and they beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final to claim the double for the second time.

Arsenal failed to win a trophy between 1999 and 2001, but they bounced back with another FA Cup and League double in 2002, before winning the FA Cup again in 2003.

In 2004, Arsenal's "invincibles" won the Premier League title, having remained undefeated all season.

Under Wenger's guidance, Arsenal won the FA Cup for a fifth time in 2005, but since then they have not won a trophy.

Arsenal did reach the final of the Champions League in 2006 but were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona.

Despite the dearth of silverware over the last nine years, Wenger is still viewed as one of the most respected and successful coaches in football and has been the club's longest serving manager.

Arsenal league table positions for each season under Arsene Wenger:

1996-97 - 3rd

1997-98 - 1st

1998-99 - 2nd

1999-2000 - 2nd

2000-01 - 2nd

2001-02 - 1st

2002-03 - 2nd

2003-04 - 1st

2004-05 - 2nd

2005-06 - 4th

2006-07 - 4th

2007-08 - 3rd

2008-09 - 4th

2009-10 - 3rd

2010-11 - 4th

2011-12 - 3rd

2012-13 - 4th

(Reporting By Caroline Helly; editing by Michael Hann)