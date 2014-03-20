Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
LONDON A look at the life and career of Arsene Wenger, who will take charge of his 1,000th match as Arsenal manager at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Born on October 22, 1949 in Strasbourg, France.
EARLY CAREER
A defender by trade, Wenger started his playing career with French League third division side Mutzig and had spells at amateur clubs Mulhouse and Vauban before turning professional.
In 1974, Wenger graduated with a degree in economics from Strasbourg University.
Four years later, in 1978, Wenger made his professional debut for RC Strasbourg against AS Monaco.
A year later he won the French title with RC Strasbourg but made only three appearances for them during the season.
COACHING CAREER
In 1981, Wenger obtained a manager's diploma in Paris and was appointed as RC Strasbourg youth team coach.
Two years later he became assistant coach with Ligue 2 side AS Cannes, but he was with them for only a year before being named AS Nancy manager.
Wenger spent three seasons in charge of Ligue 1 Nancy, but the club were relegated in 1987 and he was sacked.
Undeterred, Wenger got his big break in management with AS Monaco in 1987 and the following year they went on to win the Ligue 1 title.
Wenger won the Coupe de France with AS Monaco in 1991, but, after a poor start to the season in 1994, he was sacked.
A year later he took over at Japanese team Grampus Eight and he worked wonders in his first season, being named manager of the year after guiding them out of the bottom three to finish as J League runners-up.
During his 18-month spell at Grampus Eight, Wenger won both the Emperor's Cup and Japanese Super Cup.
ARSENAL CAREER
On September 28, 1996, Wenger became manager of English Premier League club Arsenal.
In his first season as manager, Arsenal finished third in the Premier League and secured a place in the UEFA Cup.
The following season they won the Premier League, recording 10 consecutive league wins on their way to the title, and they beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final to claim the double for the second time.
Arsenal failed to win a trophy between 1999 and 2001, but they bounced back with another FA Cup and League double in 2002, before winning the FA Cup again in 2003.
In 2004, Arsenal's "invincibles" won the Premier League title, having remained undefeated all season.
Under Wenger's guidance, Arsenal won the FA Cup for a fifth time in 2005, but since then they have not won a trophy.
Arsenal did reach the final of the Champions League in 2006 but were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona.
Despite the dearth of silverware over the last nine years, Wenger is still viewed as one of the most respected and successful coaches in football and has been the club's longest serving manager.
Arsenal league table positions for each season under Arsene Wenger:
1996-97 - 3rd
1997-98 - 1st
1998-99 - 2nd
1999-2000 - 2nd
2000-01 - 2nd
2001-02 - 1st
2002-03 - 2nd
2003-04 - 1st
2004-05 - 2nd
2005-06 - 4th
2006-07 - 4th
2007-08 - 3rd
2008-09 - 4th
2009-10 - 3rd
2010-11 - 4th
2011-12 - 3rd
2012-13 - 4th
(Reporting By Caroline Helly; editing by Michael Hann)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as Formula One supremo by the sport's new owners Liberty Media and offered a new honorary role, Auto Motor und Sport magazine reported on Monday.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal returned to the grand slam big-time by weathering a furious Gael Monfils fightback to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 and reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has spread the blame for their leaky defence across the team as he prepares to pitch Cameroonian defender Joel Matip into Wednesday's League Cup semi-final, second leg against Southampton.