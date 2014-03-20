Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 Arsene Wenger this week leads Arsenal for the 1,000th time, the milestone coming in his 18th year at the helm.
Wenger's tenure at the North London club places him in eighth position in a list of the longest-serving English club managers appointed since 1945.
Manager Club Appointed Years/days 1. Alex Ferguson Manchester United Nov. 6 1986 26/194 2. Matt Busby Manchester United Feb. 1 1945 24/127 3. Dario Gradi Crewe Alexandra June 1 1983 24/29 4. Bill Anderson Lincoln City Jan. 1 1946 19 5. Brian Clough Nottingham Forest Jan. 6 1975 18/122 6. Bert Tann Bristol Rovers Jan. 1 1950 18/91 7. Ted Bates Southampton Sept. 1 1955 18/79 8. Arsene Wenger* Arsenal Sept.28 1996 17/174** 9. Bill Ridding Bolton Wanderers Oct. 1 1951 16/305 10. Tony Waddington Stoke City Jun. 1 1960 16/295
* denotes still active
** Correct as of March 20
Source: League Managers Association (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Tom Hayward)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.