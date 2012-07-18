LONDON, July 18 West Ham United signed Malian
international Modibo Maiga from French side FC Sochaux, the east
London soccer club announced on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old attacker agreed a four-deal at Upton Park
with a two-year option. No transfer fee was disclosed.
Maiga is the newly promoted Premier League club's fifth
close-season arrival, following Mohamed Diame, George McCartney,
Jussi Jaaskelainen and Stephen Henderson.
"I know West Ham are a big club in England and I'm really
looking forward to representing them," Maiga told West Ham's
website (www.whufc.com).
"They have huge tradition and it is like joining part of a
family and that is one of the main reasons I wanted to come
here."
In two seasons with FC Sochaux, Maiga played in 59 Ligue 1
matches and scored 24 goals.
