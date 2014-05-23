Soccer-Liverpool's Markovic joins Hull on loan
Jan 23 Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic has joined Hull City on loan for the rest of the season, the Yorkshire club said on their website (www.hullcitytigers.com) on Monday.
May 23 West Ham United have released former England midfielder Joe Cole, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Cole, 32, first joined the club 20 years ago and had two spells with them.
He moved to Chelsea in 2003, staying for seven years and winning the Premier League three times, then had three years at Liverpool, one of them spent on loan to French club Lille.
Returning to London in January last year on an 18-month contract, he could not command a regular place and was not offered a new deal.
His 56 games for England, with 10 goals, included appearances at three World Cups.
Defender George McCartney and midfielder Jack Collison have also been released, West Ham said on their website (www.whufc.com). (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.