LONDON Oct 10 West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce deserves credit for re-introducing the 'West Ham way' after a positive start to the Premier League season, co-chairman David Sullivan said on Friday.

After winning three of their opening seven fixtures, West Ham sit seventh in the table and some of the ill-feeling the club's fans had towards Allardyce has been lifted.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United manager was often criticised by fans last season for adopting negative tactics and even Sullivan admitted the performances left him with tears in his eyes.

But a new-look formation and victories over Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Queens Park Rangers have pleased the former Birmingham City owner.

"There is a lot of optimism about the place now," Sullivan told the Evening Standard.

"I genuinely believe we have the best squad since we've been at the club. We've signed some high-energy, younger players and we have discovered the 'West Ham way'.

"He (Allardyce) changed the style after that to a diamond formation. Sam made that decision so he deserves the accolades because, had it not worked, he would have been castigated."

In an attempt to change the east London club's fortunes in front of goal, Allardyce signed Ecuador's World Cup striker Enner Valencia, Argentine Mauro Zarate and Senegal's Diafra Sakho, who has scored four goals in his last four matches.

Sullivan, along with fellow owner David Gold, also decided to employ Teddy Sheringham as a forwards coach and the 65-year-old is delighted with how the former England striker has settled into the role.

"It was our concept but the manager has to have the final say," continued Sullivan. "Fortunately Sam loved the idea and it was his pick.

"We liked the idea of appointing an ex-player but it wasn't essential, as long as the person had some gravitas. Teddy Sheringham was the perfect fit."

Allardyce has one year left on his contract at Upton Park but despite the club's upturn in fortunes, Sullivan said there is no rush to offer the 59-year-old a new deal.

"We have a policy -- and it's as much for Sam as us -- that we sit down at the end of the season, maybe a bit earlier if we're safe, and judge things over an entire season," Sullivan said.

"We've always done it that way. Last year I was being asked at various times if Sam would be going but my answer was always that we'd look at it at the end of the campaign. We're very loyal to our managers." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)