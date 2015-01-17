LONDON Jan 17 West Ham United have terminated the contract of Portuguese forward Ricardo Vaz Te by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old joined the east London side in 2012 and scored the winning goal in the Championship (second-tier) playoff final at Wembley that year to secure the team's promotion to the Premier League.

Vaz Te, who made 61 appearances and scored 19 goals in all competitions for West Ham, has found his playing time increasingly limited and has featured only five times this season.

"Everything I achieved here and all my game time and my life off the pitch has been amazing," Vaz Te said in a statement on the club's website (www.whufc.com)."I'll never forget that day at Wembley. It was so special for me and the fans."

"I would like to thank the West Ham fans and to tell them to keep supporting the club through what is going to be an exciting time over the next few years."

