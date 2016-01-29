West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will not be sold for any amount of money, manager Slaven Bilic said of the France international whose impressive form this campaign has sparked speculations about a possible move to a new club.

"From my point of view there is no money in the world that we would let him go for. He is great to have in the squad and at the club," Bilic told British media.

"In previous seasons we were like a selling club, but we are moving stadium, we are talking and acting like we want to go up as a club, and for me the most important thing regarding that is not to sell your best players.

"Dimitri Payet, for me, no way. He is our player and he is staying."

Payet has scored six goals and registered five assists from 16 Premier League appearances this season, playing a pivotal role for the sixth-placed Hammers.

West Ham are also closing in on a loan deal to sign striker Emmanuel Emenike from Fenerbahce by the end of the January transfer window, Bilic confirmed.

Emenike is currently on loan with UAE side Al Ain, where he has scored seven goals in 11 games so far this season.

"We are still waiting for that, it's a complicated situation," said Bilic.

"At the beginning it looked easy, between two clubs, but then when we had to deal with Fenerbahce, who are a third party. So at one moment it didn't look good, but in last couple of days the deal is looks pretty much alive."

West Ham travel to take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)