West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is fit to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered against Bournemouth last month, but new signing Sam Byram has been ruled out for a week.

Injuries have restricted Carroll to 13 Premier League appearances of a possible 23 for the Hammers this season, but the striker has recovered from his latest knock ahead of schedule after being originally expected to spend a month out.

Defender Byram, who joined West Ham from Leeds United on January 20 and made his debut in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City three days later, had picked up a "small injury" in training, the club said on its website.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini and forward Diafra Sakho, who has not played since the end of November due to a thigh muscle strain, are also nearing a return to first-team training, the club added.

