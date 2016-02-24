Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
West Ham United have won an appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round win at Blackburn Rovers.
The 26-year-old midfielder was adjudged by referee Jonathan Moss to have denied Rovers a clear goal-scoring opportunity when he brought down defender Adam Henley during the 5-1 win.
The Football Association said on its website (www.thefa.com) that an independent regulatory commission had overturned the decision and withdrawn the automatic one-match suspension that accompanies the offence after West Ham appealed.
Kouyate is now available to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.