Nicolas Anelka watches a ball during a training session ahead of their Champions League soccer match against Celtic, at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland February 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir/Files

West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka will resume training on Thursday after a week off on compassionate grounds and will be available for Sunday's Premier League game against Swansea City, the club said on Wednesday.

The former France international had been excused for a few days following the sudden death of his friend and agent Eric Manasse. He missed last weekend's 0-0 draw at Everton and Tuesday's League Cup second-round victory over Newport.

West Brom manager Steve Clarke admitted last week that the 34-year-old Anelka had told him he was considering retirement.

"Albion can confirm that Nicolas Anelka will resume first-team training tomorrow and be available for selection for Sunday's game against Swansea," the club said in statement on their website (www.wba.co.uk).

Anelka joined West Brom, his sixth Premier League club, on a free transfer last month and played in their opening defeat at home to Southampton.

West Brom have one point from two games.

(Writing by Gregory Blachier in Paris; Editing by Ed Osmond)