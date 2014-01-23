Jan 23 West Bromwich Albion forward Nicolas Anelka has denied an English FA charge regarding an alleged anti-Semitic gesture he made during last month's 3-3 Premier League draw at West Ham United, his club said on Thursday.

The Frenchman, who made a "quenelle" salute after scoring his first goal in the match at Upton Park in London on Dec. 28, has requested a personal hearing, the Midlands club added in a statement on their website (www.wba.co.uk).

Anelka had used his Facebook and Twitter accounts to ask the FA to drop the charges and denied he was anti-Semitic or racist.

West Brom said they would make no further comment "until the FA's disciplinary process has reached a conclusion". (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Toby Davis)