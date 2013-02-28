LONDON Feb 28 West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has come out of international retirement after prematurely hanging up his England gloves two years ago, his manager Steve Clarke said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Foster, who joined West Brom from Birmingham City on a permanent deal at the start of the season after a year-long loan spell, made himself unavailable in 2011 because of injury problems after winning five caps for his country.

England manager Roy Hodgson, who coached Foster at West Brom last season, has according to media reports recently sounded out Foster about a return to the international fold.

Foster is now in contention for next month's 2014 World Cup qualifiers in San Marino and Montenegro and will provide competition for current number one Joe Hart.

"He explained to me he wanted to play for his country again and he would like to play in a major tournament," Clarke said on the West Brom website (www.wba.co.uk).

"He's at the peak of his form and he's proved he's international class in the past and, if selected, I'm sure he'll prove it again.

"The injury problems he had a couple of years ago are gone, by and large, and he's in great shape. And what better place to go and play in a major international tournament than Brazil."

Foster, who spent five years at Manchester United but only played sporadically, won the last of his five caps three years ago.

He has been in good form for West Brom, who are pushing for Europa League qualification, helping the Midlands club up to seventh in the Premier League after 27 games. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)