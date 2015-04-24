West Bromwich Albion will be "underdogs" in all five remaining matches and still need more points to make sure of staying in the Premier League, their manager Tony Pulis said on Friday.

Four of the games are against teams in the top five -- Liverpool on Saturday, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal -- and the other is away to Newcastle United, who sit one place below Albion in 14th position.

Although a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend put West Bromwich on 36 points, eight above the bottom three, three of the sides below them have a game in hand.

"I just want to get to 40 points," Pulis told a news conference. "If we get 40, we'll stay up.

"We've got five games to play and we've got to approach each one in the right way.

"Every game we'll be the underdogs."

Pulis also paid tribute to Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who has a maximum of six games left for the club before joining LA Galaxy in the United States.

"He's been a wonderful servant to English football, not just Liverpool, one of the great clubs in the world," he said.

"And I've always found him to be a very likeable guy and forthright in his views."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)