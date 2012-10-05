Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Oct 5 Sweden defender Jonas Olsson will stay with English Premier League West Bromwich Albion until 2016 after signing a new four-year contract on Friday.
Olsson, described as a "key player" by sporting director Dan Ashworth, joined Albion in 2008 and was appointed vice-captain in 2009.
"He's a tough, uncompromising central defender who knows all about the Premier League. Jonas is also a very important character and leader in our dressing room," manager Steve Clarke told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).
Olsson has helped sixth-placed Albion make their best start to a Premier League season, with three wins and two draws from their first six matches.
Clarke's team entertain bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (