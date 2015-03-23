LONDON, March 23 The red card shown in error to West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley in the Premier League match against Manchester City on Saturday has been transferred to Craig Dawson, the FA said on Monday.

McAuley was sent off after 90 seconds when referee Neil Swarbrick failed to identify Dawson as the culprit in bringing down Wilfried Bony when he was through on goal.

Dawson will serve a one-match ban.

Sunderland defender Wes Brown had his red card against Manchester United rescinded earlier this month after referee Roger East dismissed him for a foul on Radamel Falcao despite replays suggesting team mate John O'Shea committed the offence. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Pritha Sarkar)