Dec 13 West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob, Ben Foster and Liam Ridgewell are set for a return to training, but are unlikely to play in Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Goalkeeper Foster has missed the last six matches after having groin surgery, midfielder Yacob sat out Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arsenal with a hamstring injury and Ridgewell limped off with an ankle injury against the Gunners.

"None of them are training at the moment but we're hopeful we'll have them all back in later this week, maybe Thursday or Friday," assistant head coach Keith Downing told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"Obviously we're going to see how they do during that day or two."

West Brom, sixth in the Premier League table, will look to halt a run of three consecutive defeats on Sunday having won their previous four games to climb to third in the standings.

