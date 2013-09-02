Sept 2 West Bromwich Albion broke their transfer record just minutes before the window closed by buying forward Stephane Sessegnon from Sunderland on Monday.

The exact price was undisclosed but the English Premier League club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) that it surpassed the fee they paid Reading for striker Shane Long in August 2011.

Benin international Sessegnon, 29, has signed a three-year contract with Albion.

He started all but seven of Sunderland's league games in the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)