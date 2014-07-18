July 18 West Bromwich Albion have signed Nigeria forward Brown Ideye from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev for a club-record transfer fee on a three-year deal, the Premier League team said on Friday.

The fee was undisclosed but the club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) that it exceeds the amount they paid Sunderland for Stephane Sessegnon last September.

"Brown is a quality striker and I'm looking forward to working with him," head coach Alan Irvine said.

"He's a strong, quick, powerful player who likes to get in behind defences and has plenty of Champions League and international experience."

The 25-year-old forward arrives at The Hawthorns with an impressive record having scored 74 goals in 182 career league appearances.

Brown has scored five goals in 24 appearances for Nigeria and was called up to their 2010 World Cup squad in South Africa.

West Brom technical director Terry Burton said: "When I arrived at Albion the recruitment department flagged Brown up as the man at the top of their wish list.

"It is a fantastic signing because of the quality and the potential of the player. I can see that he really wants to be here and that he really wants to be playing in the Premier League." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)