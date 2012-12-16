Dec 16 West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United's scoreless draw on Sunday was not one for the purists but the delight expressed by both Premier League teams summed up their modest aims.

West Ham defender James Collins was one who was particularly pleased with the point, telling the club website: "These are the most satisfying games to play in as a centre back."

An inspirational game it was not, but a well executed plan it was from Hammers boss Sam Allardyce.

Struggling with a squad full of injuries with the likes of Andy Carroll, Yossi Benayoun and Mohamed Diame all in the treatment room, it was an opportunity for consolidation for Allardyce who set his team up to sit deep and absorb West Brom's pressure.

Match statistics gave a clearer picture of proceedings as hosts West Brom had 10 shots out of 19 on target, while the visitors saw only two hit the mark.

"When you pick up a point with seven of your first team missing that is very pleasing. The lads who went out there did us proud and picked up a precious point," Allardyce told BBC Sport.

After suffering three successive defeats it was also a time for consolidation for Baggies manager Steve Clarke, who took plenty of positives away from the match.

"We spoke before the game about how it was important for us to defend well today and aim for the clean sheet, which we got," Clarke told West Brom's website.

"That's good because we haven't had a clean sheet for a little while. That is one positive aspect.

"It does stop the run of defeats, which is another positive aspect. And it's another point towards the total we're trying to achieve." (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)