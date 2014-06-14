June 14 West Bromwich Albion appointed Alan Irvine as their new head coach on Saturday to replace Spaniard Pepe Mel, who left the Premier League club last month.

The club said that Scot Irvine, 55, who has been manager of Everton's academy for young players, had agreed a one-year contract.

Irvine's appointment came after former Tottenham Hotspur coach Tim Sherwood had declined the job.

"In the end, it came down to two outstanding candidates for the role," Albion technical director Terry Burton said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"But, following a detailed recruitment process, we decided Alan and the team around him are best suited to tackle the challenges we face in the Premier League."

In his 15-year playing career, Irvine represented Queen's Park in Scotland before spells with Everton, Crystal Palace, Dundee United and Blackburn Rovers.

He retired from playing in 1992 and since then has coached for 22 years in jobs with Newcastle, Blackburn, Preston and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Everton in 2011.

West Brom narrowly escaped relegation after finishing 17th in the Premier League last season. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Pritha Sarkar)