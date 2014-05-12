Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 12 Spanish coach Pepe Mel has parted company with West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent, the English Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.
Mel took over after Steve Clarke was sacked in December but Albion only just managed to avoid relegation, finishing fourth from bottom. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.