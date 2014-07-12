LONDON, July 12 Belgium international Sebastien Pocognoli has joined West Bromwich Albion on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The left back was part of Belgium's preliminary World Cup squad but missed out on a place at the tournament finals after struggling with injury in the final weeks of last season.

"He's joined us with a real hunger to prove himself at Albion and get back into the international set-up," West Brom's head coach Alan Irvine said on the club website (www.wba.co.uk). (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)