LONDON Jan 1 West Bromwich Albion have named former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis as their head coach, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Pulis replaced Alan Irvine who was sacked on Monday following a run of seven defeats in nine games.

Pulis managed Stoke from 2006-13 before joining Palace and he guided the south London club to 11th place in the top flight in his one season in charge.

He quit the job two days before the start of this season amid reports of a falling out with Palace co-chairman Steve Parish.

West Brom are 16th in the 20-team standings, one point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)