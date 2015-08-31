Football - Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - Britannia Stadium - 15/16 - 29/8/15West Brom's Salomon Rondon applauds fans at the end of the gameAction Images / Craig BroughEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture...

West Bromwich Albion record signing Salomon Rondon is delighted to score his first goal for the Baggies in Saturday's 1-0 win over Stoke City, which also brought the Premier League club their first win of the season.

Rondon scored the winner in first-half injury time at the Britannia Stadium, heading Rickie Lambert's cross past keeper Jack Butland after Stoke were reduced to nine men in 31 minutes with Ibrahim Afellay and Charlie Adam sent off.

"I am very happy to score my first goal for Albion," the 25-year-old Rondon told the club website (www.wba.co.uk).

"It was a big goal because it gave us the victory and our first three points of the season. Stoke are a difficult team so to beat them is pleasing."

Rondon's teammate Saido Berahino, who scored 20 goals in 45 appearances last season, recently had his transfer request rejected but his future is still uncertain.

Rondon, who switched from Zenit St Petersburg, will be hoping to find the back of the net more often to ease the goal scoring burden on the squad.

"I am pleased to score my first goal and hopefully I can score many more," the Venezuela international said.

"I am settling in well, England is very good. The Premier League is very tough so I know I have to work hard," he added.

West Brom, who currently sit 15th in the league table, welcome 10th placed Southampton to the Hawthorns on Sept. 12.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)