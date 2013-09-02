Sept 2 West Bromwich Albion have secured France international midfielder Morgan Amalfitano on a season-long loan from Olympique Marseille, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

"Olympique Marseille announce the loan, with an option to purchase, of Morgan Amalfatino to the English club West Bromwich Albion," a statement on Marseille's website (www.om.net) said.

The 28-year-old has been capped once by his country, and has made 58 league appearances for Marseille, scoring twice.

He has also played for Sedan and Lorient. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)