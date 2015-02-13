LONDON West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian has had a one match ban overturned and will be available for the Premier League side's FA Cup fifth round tie at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

However, West Ham were charged with failing to ensure players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after the Spanish goalkeeper was shown the red card against Southampton in a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

"His one-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect," the English Football Association said in a statement after a wrongful dismissal appeal on Friday.

Adrian was sent off for handling the ball outside his area after losing control of a backpass when pressed by Saido Mane. His dismissal led to a melee between the two Premier League teams.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)