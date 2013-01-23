West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts as his team take on Manchester United during their FA Cup third round soccer match at Upton Park in London January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce said he will contest the Football Association's misconduct charge over his comments to the media following his side's FA Cup defeat at Manchester United.

Allardyce criticised referee Phil Dowd after West Ham were denied what he considered a penalty while United were awarded a spot kick, a decision he put down to United enjoying home advantage.

"West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce has denied an FA charge of misconduct in relation to media comments," the FA said on Wednesday in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

"It is alleged Allardyce questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or match officials in general, and/or implied that the match referee and/or match officials in general were motivated by bias; and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"Allardyce has requested a personal hearing, the date of which will be set in due course."

West Ham were denied a penalty in the all-Premier League tie when the ball struck Rafael's arm but the hosts got one when Jordan Spence handled late on although Wayne Rooney missed the spot kick.

"You see it time and time again at Old Trafford," Allardyce had said following last Wednesday's defeat. "There's no doubt about the difference between Rafael's handball and Jordan Spence's. Spence plays for West Ham and the away team, while Rafael plays for the home side at Old Trafford.

"He (Dowd) couldn't find the courage to give it unfortunately, and there was a very similar incident with Jordan Spence and it was given. You have to have the courage to referee here. But why are you a professional referee or player? To come to these places to do your job and do it to the best of your ability."

