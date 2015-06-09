Coach Slaven Bilic of Besiktas looks on before the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Club Brugge in Istanbul March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files

Factbox on Croatian Slaven Bilic who was named manager of Premier League club West Ham United on Tuesday.

Born in Split, Sept. 11, 1968.

Position: Central defender

CLUB CAREER:

Begins career at hometown Hajduk Split on Croatia's Adriatic coast in 1988 and won the Yugoslav cup in 1991, Croatia’s inaugural league title the following year, and the Croatian Cup in 1993.

Joins German side Karlsruher for three seasons before leaving for Premier League side West Ham in 1996.

Moves to Everton in 1997 but his three year-stay at Goodison Park is plagued by injuries and suspensions.

The Merseyside club gave Bilic a million-pound payoff in 2000 and two days later rejoins Hajduk helping them win the 2001 Croatian Cup before retiring.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

Makes international debut in 1992.

A member of a talented Croatia side -- including the likes of Robert Prosinecki, Davor Suker and Zvonimir Boban -- reach the 1998 World Cup semi-finals.

Briefly lead hosts and eventual champions France 1-0 before Lillian Thuram's brace knocks Croatia out.

Scores three goals in a 44-game international career.

COACHING CAREER

After brief spells as caretaker coach at Hajduk in 2001-2002 and Croatia's Under-21 team from 2004 to 2006, becomes coach of the senior national side in 2006.

Is seconds away from steering Croatia into the Euro 2008 semi-finals leading 1-0 lead against Turkey in extra time before conceding a dramatic equaliser and losing the ensuing penalty shootout.

Fails to qualify for the 2010 World Cup and departs shortly after the 2012 European Championship having failed to progress from the group stages despite impressive performances against Italy and eventual winners Spain.

Oversees 65 games in charge of Croatia recording memorable 2-0 and 3-2 wins against England during their qualification campaign for the 2008 European Championships.

Takes over at Lokomotiv Moscow but endures a mediocre one-year stay at the Russian Premier League side 2012-2013 -- his first full role in club management.

Joins Besiktas on a three-year contract in 2013 but spends just two seasons at the Turkish side before departing in 2015 to replace Sam Allardyce as manager of West Ham.

