Sept 3 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic is thrilled with the business done by the Hammers on transfer deadline day after the Croatian welcomed four new faces to the club on Tuesday.

Alex Song, Victor Moses, Nikica Jelavic and Michail Antonio were all brought in on a busy day of activity for the Hammers, with Matt Jarvis' loan move to Norwich City the only departure.

"I think we've done a good job -- that's what we wanted and it looks like the last day was a hectic day, but really the deals were done a few days ago and we just needed the papers (finalised)," the 46-year-old Bilic told the club's website(www.whufc.com).

"We knew from the start what we wanted and for a few players we waited until the end because it was impossible to get them done earlier because of their clubs.

"But we were patient and we said we'd wait until the last day and have a back-up if necessary," the former Croatia manager added.

Nigeria international Moses, who joined on loan from champions Chelsea, admitted he was impressed with the club's counter-attacking style in their away victories at Arsenal and Liverpool.

"It's not just been the way they have played that has impressed me, but it's been the hard work as well," the pacy 24-year-old, who signed a four-year contract with Chelsea prior to the switch, said.

"You can tell everyone is fighting for each other and it was a great result at Arsenal and then at Liverpool at the weekend.

"I love playing counter-attacking football and this club has definitely got it here and it will definitely suit my game.

"We've got a good quality of players up front and the wingers are quick, so if we can get it going on the counter-attack, we can really be a threat as a team," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)