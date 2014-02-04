West Ham United's Andy Carroll will be banned for three matches after losing his appeal against the red card he received in their 2-0 Premier League win over Swansea City, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Carroll caught Swansea defender Chico Flores with a trailing arm after an aerial challenge and, although there was minimal contact, his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected by the FA.

"DISGRACEFUL!!!," the 25-year-old striker said on Twitter.

West Ham boss Sam Allardyce described the sending off as an "injustice" while his Swansea counterpart Michael Laudrup said the red card was a "bit harsh".

Carroll, who has made only four league appearances this season after struggling with a heel injury, will now miss West Ham's trip to Aston Villa and then home fixtures against Norwich City and Southampton.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)