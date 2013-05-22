Carlton Cole of West Ham walks off the pitch after his team's FA Cup quarter final soccer match loss against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke, England, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

LONDON Former England striker Carlton Cole is leaving West Ham United after seven seasons at the club.

Cole, 29, played 237 times and scored 57 goals for the Hammers but netted only two goals in 29 appearances in the 2012-13 season.

He was overshadowed by on-loan striker Andy Carroll who West Ham are hoping to sign from Liverpool on a permanent basis for a club record fee of around 15 million pounds.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.whufc.co.uk): "Carlton's need at his age is to be playing football as often as he can. We felt it better he found pastures new."

Cole played seven times for England, all as a substitute, between 2009 and 2010 but failed to score a goal. He scored the opening goal in West Ham's 2-1 Championship playoff final victory over Blackpool last year.

"Life is filled with ups and downs - today is a down but I'll be back! Carlton Cole has left the building," Cole tweeted

West Ham's joint chairman David Gold tweeted back: "Good luck @CarltonCole1 - one of the nicest men I've ever met in football."

