LONDON Jan 3 West Ham United bought Canada defender Doneil Henry from Cypriot side Apollon Limassol on Saturday after he was recommended by Toronto FC boss and former Premier League centre back Ryan Nelsen.

The east London side, seventh in the table after a strong first half of the season, said in a statement that the 21-year-old had signed for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract.

Henry was the first player to graduate from the academy at Major League Soccer outfit Toronto and after departing for Cyprus, he was loaned back by ex-Blackburn Rovers defender Nelsen for a spell last year.

"I love a tackle and I just want to defend hard. I take pride in my clean sheets with the back line and with the 'keeper so if we can just do that, it's job completed," said Henry who has 14 Canada caps and has twice had trials with West Ham. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)