LONDON West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce has signed a new two-year contract at the Premier League side, the east London club's co-owner David Gold said on Twitter on Saturday.

"I am delighted to announce that our manager Sam Allardyce has signed a new two year contract," Gold tweeted.

The 58-year-old Allardyce, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, had said he would only sign a new deal once West Ham's Premier League survival was assured.

They are 10th in the standings eight points above the drop zone with two games left after their first season back in the top flight following promotion via the playoffs.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United manager had said on Friday he would sign a new contract "very shortly", adding: "I never thought there would be any problem".

