LONDON West Ham United fretted over how to stop Liverpool's Luis Suarez from running wild on Saturday after the Uruguayan banged in four goals against Norwich City in midweek.

The Hammers have not won at Anfield since 1963 and Suarez, the league's top scorer with 13 goals in nine appearances since he came back from a 10-match suspension for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, will fancy his chances of increasing his tally.

Manager Sam Allardyce said starving Suarez of the ball would be the priority.

"If you can't control Luis Suarez, on what you saw the other night against Norwich, it's certainly going to be one where he is rattling the goals in," he told the club website (www.whufc.com) on Friday.

"When you go there on the back of the four goals he scored in a 5-1 win, it makes life even more difficult, but we have to take up the challenge to try to nullify his great talent."

Allardyce, whose side are 17th and three points off the drop zone, travel north after losing 1-0 to struggling Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

They have midfielder Ravel Morrison suspended, after the youngster picked up his fifth booking of the season, while record signing and former Liverpool frontman Andy Carroll has resumed training but is still some way off a return.

"Like everything else, we'll get him back as quick as we possibly can, but my position is to take a sensible view," said Allardyce.

"We're in a difficult position at the minute but I can't panic into putting Andy in too quickly. It's my responsibility to make sure he is there to stay when he comes back onto the field, and not just one or two games.

"In the position we're in at the moment, it's extremely tough to resist putting him in. I'd like to put him on the bench at Liverpool, but that would be rather stupid."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)