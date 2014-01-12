Cardiff City's goalkeeper David Marshall turns over West Ham United's Guy Demel after Demel sustained an injury in the penalty box during their English Premier League soccer match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

West Ham United's Guy Demel leaves the pitch on a stretcher after being injured in the penalty box during their English Premier League soccer match against Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON West Ham United's Ivory Coast international Guy Demel was released from hospital on Sunday after suffering a head injury during his side's 2-0 Premier League win at Cardiff City, the club said on Twitter.

The 32-year-old defender was carried away on a stretcher after receiving oxygen on the pitch, having fallen heavily following a collision with Hammers team mate Roger Johnson on Saturday.

He suffered concussion and a damaged shoulder and was unconscious for several minutes before spending the night in hospital in Cardiff.

British media reported he had suffered neck and shoulder injuries, adding to West Ham's already considerable injury list.

The victory took West Ham out of the relegation zone into 17th position, one place above Cardiff.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Josh Reich)