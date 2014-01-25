LONDON Premier League strugglers West Ham United have signed AC Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino on loan unil the end of the season, the club said on Saturday.

Nocerino, who has 15 caps for Italy and played at Euro 2012, began his career at Juventus and also played more than 100 league games for Palermo.

He joined Milan in 2011 and scored 11 goals in his first season for the club but has only made 11 appearances in Serie A in the current campaign.

The 28-year-old could be in line for his West Ham debut away to Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday.

