LONDON Sam Allardyce could take charge of his last game as West Ham United manager on Sunday against Newcastle United, the club who once sacked him and who need a victory to be sure of avoiding relegation.

Despite West Ham's comfortable mid-table position Allardyce's four-year reign at Upton Park is under a cloud, with mounting speculation that he will part company with the club.

"One way or another, my future will be sorted out on Monday," Allardyce told a news conference on Friday.

"We'll all know more then."

Allardyce, 60, was in charge of Newcastle for less than one season in 2007-08 but left by mutual consent after a run of poor results and fans complaining about his style of football.

While his experience at Newcastle was a bitter one, he said Sunday's return to St James's Park was not a chance to put one over his old club and possibly send them down.

"Sunday isn't about Newcastle or to try and send them down," Allardyce said. "We want to finish the season strongly and try and get 50 points.

"I was at Newcastle seven, eight years ago. We've both moved on since then."

After nine defeats and a draw from their last 10 Premier League games Newcastle are two points above third from bottom Hull City, but have an inferior goal difference.

Victory will see them safe, but a draw and a Hull win over Manchester United would relegate the Magpies.

West Ham are 11th.

