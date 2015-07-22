LONDON West Ham United have signed Argentine youth international Manuel Lanzini on loan from United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth system at famed Argentine club River Plate, has been capped four times at under-20 level.

“This is very emotional because it is one of the best teams I have ever signed for," he said on the club website (www.whufc.com).

"It is a very important step for my career and for my future."

Lanzini becomes West Ham’s seventh close-season signing following the arrivals of Dimitri Payet, Angelo Ogbonna, Pedro Obiang, Carl Jenkinson, Stephen Hendrie and Darren Randolph.

