LONDON West Ham United will be full of confidence against Arsenal on Sunday despite being eliminated from the Europa League and the Hammers are targeting a top-10 Premier League finish this season, new manager Slaven Bilic said on Friday.

The Hammers were knocked out of the Europa League in the third qualifying round on Thursday after a 4-3 aggregate defeat at Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

West Ham begin the Premier League season with a trip to the Emirates to play an Arsenal side riding high after beating Chelsea in the Community Shield.

"Arsenal are a big team, a big club and they have been doing well and have won a trophy already, which is always good," Bilic told reporters.

"They are on a high and are full of confidence but we are very confident we can go there and play good football and get something out of the game.

"Let's say our aim is to be mid-table. Our aim is to be as high as possible and I would say a top-10 finish would be a major success."

Bilic, who played for the Hammers from 1996 to 1997, signed a three-year contract to replace Sam Allardyce at Upton Park and the Croatian is looking forward to life as a Premier League manager.

"I'm excited," he said. "I know from when I was here before and have played against English teams in European competition and they all say the Premier League is different and is the hardest league."

Ecuadorian international striker Enner Valencia will be missing for up to 12 weeks with a leg injury, but striker Andy Carroll, who has been out since February with a knee problem, is close to a return to action.

"Andy is working well and last week he was doing a lot of individual stuff and everything without any problems," Bilic said.

"The injury is gone now and now we have just to bring him back slowly but as quickly as possible without any risk to training to get the fitness, first of all.

"The target the medical department tell me is for Liverpool or Newcastle which is the fourth and fifth game of the season."

