LONDON Oct 16 West Ham United will be without Portuguese striker Ricardo Vaz Te for around three months after the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday he has had shoulder surgery.

Vaz Te dislocated his shoulder during the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal 10 days ago.

"There would have been a slightly quicker option to get him back but we would have been unsure on the stability of the shoulder and it could have been more susceptible to dislocate again," manager Sam Allardyce said on the club's website (www.whufc.com).

Vaz Te scored a late winner for West Ham against Blackpool in last season's promotion playoff final, returning the club to the top flight after a season in the second tier. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)