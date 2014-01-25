Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
(Adds Borriello loan)
LONDON Jan 25 Struggling West Ham United have signed AS Roma striker Marco Borriello and AC Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino on loan until the end of the season, the club said on their website (www.whufc.com) on Saturday.
Nocerino, 28, who has 15 caps for Italy and featured at Euro 2012, began his career at Juventus and also played more than 100 league games for Palermo.
He joined Milan in 2011 and scored 11 goals in his first season but has only made 11 appearances in Serie A this term.
Borriello, 31, has been capped seven times and has scored nearly 100 goals after spending a decade in Serie A at a number of clubs including Milan and Juventus.
After spending last season on loan at Genoa he returned to Roma this term, netting once in 11 appearances.
The pair could make their debuts for third from bottom West Ham at third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.