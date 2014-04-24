LONDON, April 24 West Ham United were right to spend most of their transfer budget on Andy Carroll last year but may do things differently next season, manager Sam Allardyce said on Thursday.

"I think that depending on what players are out in the market it may be spread across the board a bit more, but that market may not allow you to do that," he told reporters when asked how the club would spend over the close season.

"When one particular player comes and makes a play to come to your club with the size and talent of that particular player, then you go for him.

"I think Andy's signing was one of the few players that we've signed that would have been number one or two on the list."

Former England international Carroll, who joined West Ham for 15 million pounds ($25.2 million) from Liverpool last May after an earlier loan deal, missed much of the season through a foot injury and also served a three-match ban.

However, he scored one goal and laid on another in a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Sunderland last month.

The Hammers are 12th in the league, seven points clear of the drop zone, and play 16th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday with a draw likely to be enough to secure their Premier League status.

Otherwise, with West Ham facing Tottenham Hotspur and title contenders Manchester City in their last two matches, the East Londoners could face a nervous few weeks.

Allardyce, who said earlier in the year that his side might have been challenging for a place in Europe had Carroll been available all season, felt his men had under-performed.

"Last season was an over-achievement and I think this season has been an under-achievement up to now. There are certain circumstances as to why that's been the case," he said. "It's been a tough one.

"The players and I are always learning and always know that we have to try to develop the team and move onto the next level. To change, but not change too much."

($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)