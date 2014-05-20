LONDON May 20 Sam Allardyce will remain as West Ham United manager next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, although he will be expected to deliver a more "exciting" style of play.

The 59-year-old steered the east London side to 13th place in their second season back in the top flight, but came in for criticism from fans for the manner in which the team played.

"We have a very clear vision of how we want West Ham United to operate under our joint ownership," joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement on the club website (www.whufc.com), following lengthy talks with Allardyce.

"Although not everybody understands the West Ham way, we do and we respect it as we have been supporters all our lives. We believe this is about a philosophy that is not just about the style of play, but the whole ethos that surrounds the club.

"Sam was asked to give us a detailed presentation on his vision for next season and during this he assured us that he can deliver that ethos to West Ham United and we have agreed to support him with the resources that he needs."

The club will hire a new attacking coach and overhaul the scouting and recruitment operation. Funds will be available for investment in the squad.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)