LONDON, Sept 1 West Ham United bought French international Morgan Amalfitano from Olympique de Marseille for an undisclosed transfer fee on Monday.

The 29-year-old utility player spent last season on loan with Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion, scoring four goals in 31 appearances.

"I enjoyed my first year in English football and for that reason I have come back," Amalfitano told the club website (www.whufc.com).

"The first year was good for my experience and I will try to help West Ham now by giving my best and continue to improve in this league. I like this country and this is the best league."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)