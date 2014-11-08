LONDON Nov 8 Sam Allardyce was left "frustrated" and "disappointed" that his much-improved West Ham United team failed to register a fourth win in five Premier League games as they had to settle for a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The manager's reaction was a measure of the fresh expectations at the east London club who are sitting pretty in fourth place in the table after five wins and three draws from their opening 11 league fixtures.

Earlier this week, Allardyce, who has been the subject of much discontent from fans during an often fractious three-year spell in charge, was named October's Premier League Manager of the Month.

The Hammers trail only Chelsea, Southampton and champions Manchester City but the lasting emotion that followed Saturday's draw was of frustration that they couldn't move three points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who travel to Swansea City on Sunday.

"Today was very frustrating. For us it's very disappointing when you've created so many chances at home," Allardyce told the BBC.

"We're frustrated that we haven't gained another very valuable three points. Certainly, the chances created and the performance deserved that. The amount of chances we created we should have finished them off."

West Ham were able to welcome back Andy Carroll, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute following injury.

However, given the form of close-season signings Enner Valencia and October's Premier League Player of the Month Diafra Sakho, who have scored nine league goals between them, Allardyce is in no rush to hurry the England international back into the starting line-up.

"He's a long way off starting because he's in pre-season. He's just come back into training full time with the lads," he said.

"Every player in pre-season starts slowly and builds up five or six games before they're capable of playing on a 90-minute basis.

"It's nice to see him back. That front line in terms of the variation we have when you look at Enner Valencia, Diafra Sakho, Carlton Cole and Andy Carroll, we can use many different formations and permutations now." (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)