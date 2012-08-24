Aug 24 West Ham have signed England international Matt Jarvis from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

No fee was disclosed for the 26-year-old, although West Ham said he was the club's record signing.

The winger's contract runs until 2017, with an option for a further year, and he could make his Hammers debut against Swansea on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to have signed," he told the West Ham website (www.whufc.com).

"It's a fantastic club and I'm pleased to be here. It's a great club and it's got great history and tradition. I know about Bobby Moore and the history and tradition that go with that."

Jarvis will travel with the team to Swansea, having joined his new team-mates on Friday.

"It'll be straight in and hit the ground running. There's no time to think about it, you've just got to get on with it, which is good. I hope to train with the team today and then travel up to Swansea."

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said Jarvis would add quality to the team.

"Certainly from an attacking sense he is one of the best final-third crossers in the Premier League and his stats were very good at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He delivers in the business end of the field and creates a lot of chances and is a player that can give opposition defences an awful lot of trouble. We are hoping he will produce that for us."

Jarvis made his England debut against Ghana last year.

He scored 19 goals in 162 appearances for Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, since joining from Gillingham in 2007. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)