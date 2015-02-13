LONDON Feb 13 West Ham United's record signing Andy Carroll faces yet another injury lay-off after the striker damaged knee ligaments during the midweek draw against Southampton.

"A full diagnosis on Andy is yet to come and we should have that today but it looks like a few weeks," the Premier League club's manager Sam Allardyce said at a news conference.

"The medial ligament on the inside of his knee has a little tear from a fairly innocuous collision with a defender.

"If we're lucky it could be four to six weeks. It's a big blow for him and us but one we've got to cope with."

Carroll joined West Ham on a permanent basis in June 2013 for a fee of around 16 million pounds, having been on loan from Liverpool, but his career has been plagued with injuries.

He missed the first half of the 2013-14 season with a heel injury and the beginning of this campaign with an ankle problem, returning to action in November.

He has scored five Premier League goals this season.

West Ham face top flight rivals West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)