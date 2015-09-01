Sept 1 West Ham United have signed forward Nikica Jelavic from Championship side Hull City on a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Hammers did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which has an option of a additional two years, but British media reports said it would be worth around three million pounds ($4.61 million).

The 30-year-old Croatia international scored eight goals in 30 appearances last season for Hull City who were relegated from the Premier League in May.

Jelavic becomes West Ham's third signing on transfer deadline day, having previously announced the loan-signings of Victor Moses from Chelsea and Alex Song from Barcelona.

($1 = 0.6510 pounds)