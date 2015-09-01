Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Sept 1 West Ham United have signed forward Nikica Jelavic from Championship side Hull City on a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The Hammers did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which has an option of a additional two years, but British media reports said it would be worth around three million pounds ($4.61 million).
The 30-year-old Croatia international scored eight goals in 30 appearances last season for Hull City who were relegated from the Premier League in May.
Jelavic becomes West Ham's third signing on transfer deadline day, having previously announced the loan-signings of Victor Moses from Chelsea and Alex Song from Barcelona.
($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.