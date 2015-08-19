Aug 19 West Ham United were very annoyed after their 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City on Saturday and the Hammers are determined to bounce back when they host Bournemouth at the weekend, summer signing Angelo Ogbonna has said.

First half goals from Leicester's Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez consigned the Hammers to their first defeat of the season after their impressive 2-0 opening day win away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the previous week.

"We were very annoyed on Saturday because we know we have the quality," the 27-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Juventus for a reported 8 million pounds ($12.6 million) during the close season, told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"We need to think about the next match and make the fans happy again," he added. "We were very solid against Arsenal. The whole team did very well.

"We did not do badly (against Leicester), everybody defended and attacked but it's just the result that was disappointing and we are annoyed at that," he said.

"This is football because sometimes things do go wrong, but we have to fight and carry on and forget about this result and focus on the next game.

"We have one week now to cool down and prepare," Ogbonna added.

